Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Posts 13 points in reserve role
Olynyk tallied 13 points (3-10 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 24 minutes off the bench Monday in the Heat's 120-115 win over the Pistons in overtime.
Though he didn't get the call to the top unit with Hassan Whiteside (ankle) sidelined, Olynyk provided quality production behind fill-in starter Bam Adebayo at center and Justise Winslow at power forward. While Olynyk is capable of filling out the stat sheet thanks to his outside shooting and playmaking skills, it's hard to bank on him delivering useful lines from game to game. In the Heat's previous contest Saturday in Atlanta, Olynyk failed to score and contributed just one assist and no other statistics across 14 minutes.
