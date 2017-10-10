Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Posts double-double in Monday's preseason win
Olynyk had 13 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks in 30 minutes during Monday's 109-106 win against the Hornets.
Olynyk struggled in a starting role on Saturday versus the Magic, but he bounced back with a solid performance in this his second shot at occupying that spot alongside Hassan Whiteside. While their fit on defense is not ideal, especially against modern offenses, Olynyk provides much more reliable outside shooting than last year's primary starter at power forward (James Johnson).
