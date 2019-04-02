Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Posts well-rounded line
Olynyk registered 14 points (4-11 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, an assist, two steals and a block over 40 minutes Monday against the Celtics.
Olynyk contributed across the board and led the team in minutes logged, but the Heat would fall 110-105 on the road. The 7-footer is averaging just under 10 points over his previous 10 matchups and has also recorded 6.1 rpg over that stretch. Olynyk will face the Celtics again in Miami's next matchup Wednesday.
