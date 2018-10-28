Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Pours in 19 points Saturday
Olynyk finished with 19 points (6-9 3Pt, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 28 minutes during Saturday's 120-111 victory over Portland.
After a slow start to the season, Olynyk has now put together two strong efforts. This was by far his best outing of the campaign and should peak the interests of those in need of a low-end center with the ability to contribute across the board. The eventual return of James Johnson is going to throw a spanner in the works but for the moment, Olynyk could have some value across many formats while he is hot.
More News
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...