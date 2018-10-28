Olynyk finished with 19 points (6-9 3Pt, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 28 minutes during Saturday's 120-111 victory over Portland.

After a slow start to the season, Olynyk has now put together two strong efforts. This was by far his best outing of the campaign and should peak the interests of those in need of a low-end center with the ability to contribute across the board. The eventual return of James Johnson is going to throw a spanner in the works but for the moment, Olynyk could have some value across many formats while he is hot.