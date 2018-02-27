Olynyk (shoulder) will prepare for Tuesday's tilt against the 76ers with the intention of playing "some" minutes, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

This news isn't a confirmation that Olynyk, who has missed the past six games due to a strained right shoulder, will take the floor Tuesday, but he should be considered probable. Assuming he does see action, he'll apparently be limited, making him a risky DFS option. His return moving forward will take away minutes from some combination of Bam Adebayo, Justise Winslow, James Johnson and Luke Babbitt.