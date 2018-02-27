Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Preparing with intention to play Tuesday
Olynyk (shoulder) will prepare for Tuesday's tilt against the 76ers with the intention of playing "some" minutes, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
This news isn't a confirmation that Olynyk, who has missed the past six games due to a strained right shoulder, will take the floor Tuesday, but he should be considered probable. Assuming he does see action, he'll apparently be limited, making him a risky DFS option. His return moving forward will take away minutes from some combination of Bam Adebayo, Justise Winslow, James Johnson and Luke Babbitt.
