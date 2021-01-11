Olynyk (groin) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Sixers, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

The Heat have eight players unavailable due to the COVID-19 protocols, so Olynyk is poised to play a heavier role than usual Tuesday, assuming the game goes on as scheduled. Gabe Vincent (knee) is also probable while Meyers Leonard (shoulder) is questionable, and Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Andre Iguodala, Max Strus, Precious Achiuwa and Chris Silva are the other available players for Miami.