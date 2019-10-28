Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Probable with quad issue
Olynyk is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Hawks due to a left quadriceps contusion.
Olynyk evidently came away with a minor injury during Sunday's matchup with Minnesota, but it doesn't look as though he'll miss any time. The Timberwolves will clear up his status closer to tip.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.