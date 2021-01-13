Olynyk scored 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt) to go with eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 45 minutes Tuesday in the Heat's 137-134 overtime win over the 76ers.

With the Heat down to eight available players for the contest, Olynyk was pressed into extended minutes and was able to churn out a useful all-around stat line. Miami is expected to remain shorthanded for Thursday's rematch with Philadelphia, so look for Olynyk to once again take on a larger minutes share than normal. With averages of 14.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.3 three-pointers and 2.7 assists per game over his last six outings, Olynyk looks like a worthy option in 12-team leagues.