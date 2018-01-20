Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Provides spark off bench versus Nets
Olynyk scored 12 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with five rebounds, three assists and one block across 25 minutes during Friday's 101-95 loss to the Nets.
Olynyk came off the bench to tie for third on the team in scoring, thanks to an efficient night at the offensive end. James Johnson started at power forward, but he struggled a bit in 25 minutes and could soon loose more time to Olynyk, who's quietly averaged 16 points, four assists and three rebounds per game over the last three.
