Olynyk posted 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), nine assists and seven rebounds across 19 minutes in Friday's 126-118 win over the Mavericks.

Olynyk was mainly instrumental after Miami's five-point deficit to start the fourth quarter. The 28-year-old had five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), six assists and three rebounds in eight minutes to help the Heat come back and win. It is uncertain if Olynyk will continue to come off the bench, but the Gonzaga product could see more minutes if he can show signs of keeping a similar pace.