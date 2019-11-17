Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Puts up solid line versus Pelicans
Olynyk logged 28 minutes off the bench and supplied 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five rebounds and three steals Saturday in the Heat's 109-94 win over the Pelicans.
Olynyk and starting power forward Meyers Leonard have frequently alternated useful fantasy lines this season, and it was Olynyk's turn Saturday to bring value. While his outing versus an undermanned Pelicans squad put his well-rounded game on full display, Olynyk can't be counted on to see 25-plus minutes every night. In fact, Olynyk played just 14 minutes in the Heat's prior game Thursday, illustrating the volatility of his role.
