Olynyk (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Tom D'Angelo of the Palm Beach Post reports.

A strained left shoulder has kept Olynyk out of the Heat's last five contests dating back to before the break, but the upgrade from doubtful to questionable is certainly a step in the right direction. Look for a more definitive update closer to game-time.

