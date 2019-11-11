Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Questionable with knee issue
Olynyk is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against Detroit due to a knee injury, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Olynyk's dealing with an undisclosed knee issue in the wake of Friday's loss to the Lakers, the severity of which is unclear. If he's forced to miss Tuesday's game, look for James Johnson and Chris Silva to see expanded roles.
