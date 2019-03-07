Olynyk produced 22 points (8-14 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, two steals, one block and one assist across 45 minutes in Wednesday's 91-84 win over the Hornets.

Olynyk got his third double-double of the season Wednesday night in a game that he carried the Heat to the finish line. The low-scoring affair didn't affect Olynyk's shooting, as he drained a season-high five threes.