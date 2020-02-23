Play

Olynyk is in the starting lineup Saturday versus Cleveland, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Olynyk came off the bench for the last three games but will return to the starting five Saturday. The 28-year-old is averaging 5.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 18.0 minutes across three starts this season.

