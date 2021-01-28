Olynyk scored nine points (3-9 FG, 3-7 3PT) to go along with six rebounds across 22 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Nuggets.

Olynyk has failed to reach double-digit scoring, while converting only seven of his last 30 shots from the field across his last four games. The lack of volume and role have persisted despite the absence of key players such as Tyler Herro (neck), Goran Dragic (groin) and Jimmy Butler (COVID-19 protocols). With all of those players likely to return soon, Olynyk appears set for a minimal role from a fantasy perspective moving forward.