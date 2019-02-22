Olynyk registered 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists across 29 minutes Thursday against Philadelphia.

Olynyk shot over 50.0 percent from the field and notched his third straight double-digit scoring output, but the Heat would fall 106-102 in Philadelphia. The 27-year-old forward continues to put together one of his best months of the 2018-2019 campaign, averaging 10.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 block over eight games in February.