Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Remains solid despite loss
Olynyk registered 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists across 29 minutes Thursday against Philadelphia.
Olynyk shot over 50.0 percent from the field and notched his third straight double-digit scoring output, but the Heat would fall 106-102 in Philadelphia. The 27-year-old forward continues to put together one of his best months of the 2018-2019 campaign, averaging 10.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 block over eight games in February.
More News
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...