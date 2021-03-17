Olynyk ended with 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 113-98 victory over the Cavaliers.

Olynyk was able to maintain his recent form despite the return of Bam Adebayo. He not only filled the boxscore once again but Olynyk was also a team-high +21 on the night. We have seen this before from Olynyk and so while he is clearly a must-roster player at the moment, be prepared for the almost guaranteed decline that could come at any moment.