Olynyk will come off the bench Monday against the Pistons, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Olynyk, who played just 14 minutes against the Hawks on Saturday, will give way to Justise Winslow at power forward Monday after Winslow nearly posted a triple-double in his last appearance. In three games as a reserve this season, Olynyk is averaging just 7.0 points and 2.7 rebounds across 15.4 minutes.