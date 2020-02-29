Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Returns to bench role
Olynyk will come off the bench Friday against the Mavericks.
Olynyk has started the six games this month, but he'll come off the bench Friday as coach Erik Spoelstra gives Derrick Jons the nod. As a reserve this season, Olynyk is averaging 7.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 19.4 minutes.
