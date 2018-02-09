Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Ruled out Friday
Olynyk (shoulder) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bucks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
As expected, given he was tagged as doubtful Thursday, Olynyk will not play Friday and it doesn't look like he'll be able to return before the upcoming All-Star break. In Olynyk's absence, look for Bam Adebayo and James Johnson to get some additional minutes off the bench.
