Olynyk contributed 11 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and one steal across 17 minutes in Thursday's 103-92 win over the Bulls.

While Olynyk has reached double-digit points in seven of the past eight games, his rebound production has tailed off a bit, averaging just six rebounds per game over that span. The big versatile center should have no problem rebounding in that category, where he will make for a suitable fill in for Hasaan Whiteside when he needs a breather.