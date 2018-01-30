Olynyk offered 12 points (4-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, and one assist in 22 minutes during Monday's 95-88 win over the Mavericks.

Olynyk wasn't efficient, but he managed to pile up some stats nonetheless. He essentially split the available time at center with Hassan Whiteside, who delivered his 18th double-double in 26 minutes. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra continues to tinker with his rotations, but Olynyk remains a staple, especially on offense.