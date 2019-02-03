Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Scores 14 in loss
Olynyk totaled 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block over 34 minutes in the Heat's loss to the Pacers on Saturday.
Olynyk has back-to-back games of at least 14 points, averaging 17.5 in that span, though his recent scoring uptick isn't likely to continue. Olynyk has carved out a solid bench role for the Heat, and it's amounted to a modest 9.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.
More News
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Scores 21 points in Friday's loss•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Steps up after Jones' departure•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Dropped from rotation•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Another strong effort Friday•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Plays well in blowout loss•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Strong off bench in loss•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...