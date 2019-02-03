Olynyk totaled 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block over 34 minutes in the Heat's loss to the Pacers on Saturday.

Olynyk has back-to-back games of at least 14 points, averaging 17.5 in that span, though his recent scoring uptick isn't likely to continue. Olynyk has carved out a solid bench role for the Heat, and it's amounted to a modest 9.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.