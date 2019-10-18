Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Scores 14 points in 15 minutes
Olynyk poured in 14 points (6-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, and one assist in 15 minutes during Thursday's 107-98 win over the Magic.
Olynyk (knee) was finally able to take the court after sitting out the entire preseason prior to this one. It remains to be seen whether he'll take the floor again during Friday's back-to-back versus the Rockets, but barring a setback it seems Olynyk should be healthy enough to give it a go in next Wednesday's regular season opener against the Grizzlies.
More News
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...