Olynyk poured in 14 points (6-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, and one assist in 15 minutes during Thursday's 107-98 win over the Magic.

Olynyk (knee) was finally able to take the court after sitting out the entire preseason prior to this one. It remains to be seen whether he'll take the floor again during Friday's back-to-back versus the Rockets, but barring a setback it seems Olynyk should be healthy enough to give it a go in next Wednesday's regular season opener against the Grizzlies.