Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Scores 15 points in 20 minutes
Olynyk accounted for 15 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 20 minutes Monday in Miami's win over Phoenix.
Olynyk seems to be back to form after missing six games with a shoulder injury. The 26-year-old big man did a little bit of everything in limited minutes for Miami on Monday. He matched a season-high with eight assists while knocking down two of his four three-point attempts. That type of production is rare amongst bigs that might be available in your league.
