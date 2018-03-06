Olynyk accounted for 15 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 20 minutes Monday in Miami's win over Phoenix.

Olynyk seems to be back to form after missing six games with a shoulder injury. The 26-year-old big man did a little bit of everything in limited minutes for Miami on Monday. He matched a season-high with eight assists while knocking down two of his four three-point attempts. That type of production is rare amongst bigs that might be available in your league.