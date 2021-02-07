Olynyk totaled 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 109-103 victory over the Knicks.

Olynyk continues to rebuild his fantasy stock after what has been a disappointing couple of weeks. He was a hot pickup earlier in the season before the team lost a host of players to COVID-related issues. With bodies now returning to the floor, Olynyk finds himself in a less-stressful position and is typically asked to do just enough on both ends of the floor.