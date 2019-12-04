Olynyk posted 16 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in Tuesday's 121-110 win against the Raptors.

Olynyk played a season-high 35 minutes off the bench in the overtime win against the Raptors. The 28-year-old has played well in his last 10 games, averaging 10.6 points (57.6 percent field goals, 52.8 percent three-point shots) and 5.5 rebounds per game. Due to his recent strong play, Olynyk may see more playing time in the future, with Meyers Leonard not making much of an impact as a starter with 6.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.