Olynyk finished Sunday's victory with 16 points in 29 minutes off the bench. After a period where he even fell out of the rotation, Olynyk has now scored in double-figures in three of his last four games. Whether this is by chance or by design remains to be seen and Olynyk remains on the outside looking in across standard formats at this stage.