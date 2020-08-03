Olynyk had 17 points (6-13 FG, 4-11 3PT, 1-1 FT) and four rebounds in Monday's loss to Toronto.

It was another strong game for Olynyk, who went for 20 points off the bench in the Heat's first seeding game against Denver. Olynyk currently has the clear advantage over Meyers Leonard, who was a DNP-CD on Monday.