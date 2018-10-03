Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Scores 18 in loss
Olynyk had 18 points (5-10 FG, 3-4 3PT, 5-5 FT) and four rebounds in Tuesday's preseason loss to Charlotte.
The real news here is that Olynyk got the start at power forward alongside Hassan Whiteside, who had a 14-point, 15-rebound double-double. It's unclear exactly how the Heat's frontcourt will shake out, but Olynyk could continue to see increased time so long as Bam Adebayo (shoulder) and James Johnson (hernia) remain sidelined.
