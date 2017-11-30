Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Scores 18 points in Wednesday's loss

Olynyk recorded 18 points (6-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists, and one block in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 115-86 loss to the Knicks.

Olynyk committed five fouls and four turnovers in the blowout loss, but he was a factor in the scoring department. After failing to hit double figures in six straight contests (from Nov. 10 through Nov. 22), Olynyk has now reached double digits in three of the last four. If Hassan Whiteside (knee) is forced to miss any more time, Olynyk stands to see a significantly increased role along with rookie Bam Adebayo, though the veteran can likely be relied upon more than the youngster.