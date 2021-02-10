Olynyk scored 20 points (7-10 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 0-2 FT) to go along with three rebounds and a block across 31 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Knicks.

Olynyk's 31 minutes were his heaviest workload since Jan. 14, and he took advantage to post a season-best 20 points. He came out shooting particularly hot in the first half, drilling five of his six total triples. The rest of Olynyk's stat line line was uncharacteristically empty, though he did manage to block a shot for only the third in his last eight contests.