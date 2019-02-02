Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Scores 21 points in Friday's loss
Olynyk produced 21 points (8-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, and one block in 31 minutes during Friday's 118-102 loss to the Thunder.
Olynyk finished with a season high scoring total while earning 30-plus minutes for the fifth time through 47 appearances. The extended absence of Derrick Jones Jr. (knee), who will be out through at least the second week of March, opens the door of opportunity for Olynyk to step up and make an impact. However, his role and production are likely to remain fairly inconsistent.
