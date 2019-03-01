Olynyk had 21 points (9-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 121-118 loss to the Rockets.

Olynyk finished with twice as many turnovers as dimes but was otherwise efficient offensively. He has reached double figures in scoring in six of the last seven games while amassing at least 15 points in four of the last five. With Hassan Whiteside (hip) missing the last two contests and James Johnson (shoulder) sidelined for a week and counting now, Olynyk has stepped up, with February being by far his best month of the current campaign. He'll look to keep it rolling during Saturday's matchup with the Nets.