Olynyk scored 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go with five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Saturday's 105-96 win against Detroit.

In his third game back since missing five straight games, Olynyk rebounded with a share of team scoring lead in 23 minutes from the bench Saturday. In addition, the forward sank three three-pointers along the way. All around, it was a solid night for Olynyk, who combined to shoot 2-of-11 for nine points in his previous two games after his recent absence from the lineup. Prior to sitting out for a stretch, he scored in double figures in 11 straight games before leaving with a shoulder injury on February 5.