Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Scores career-high 32 points in Wednesday's win
Olynyk supplied 32 points (12-15 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 2-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 90-89 win over the Celtics.
Olynyk torched his former team, exploding for career highs in scoring and threes while leading his club to victory. Moreover, it was an extremely efficient effort even despite his four turnovers. Hassan Whiteside (knee) and Justice Winslow (knee) haven't yet been ruled out of Friday's matchup against the Mavericks, but with James Johnson (ankle) sidelined for the next week or so, Olynyk might be locked into a starting spot to promote better spacing even if Whiteside and Winslow both return.
