Olynyk finished with eight points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, and one block in 16 minutes during Saturday's 113-112 loss to the Hornets.

Olynyk was quiet while seeing fewer minutes than anyone but Bam Adebayo (among the nine players who saw the floor). The Hornets went small and Heat coach Erik Spoelstra followed suit, leaving Miami's two backup big men on the bench for the vast majority of the night. As evidenced by Olynyk converting the game-winning layup versus the Wizards on Thursday, he remains a regular part of the rotation, though it can be tough to rely on him outside of deeper leagues.