Olynyk had nine points (2-6 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists, and one block in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 102-101 win over the 76ers.

Olynyk returned from a six-game absence due to a shoulder injury, and contributed a modest stat line while matching Dwyane Wade for most minutes off the bench. Only Josh Richardson, Goran Dragic, and Hassan Whiteside earned more playing time, and Olynyk remains a key cog for the Heat as they look to solidify their position in the playoffs. Next on tap is a matchup with the Lakers on Thursday, followed by an extremely important battle with the ninth-seeded Pistons on Saturday.