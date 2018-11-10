Olynyk registered 20 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, and two assists in 21 minutes during Friday's 110-102 loss to the Pacers.

Olynyk finished with a season high scoring total while draining three treys for the second time in three games and the third time though 11 appearances here in 2018-19. Olynyk is extremely inconsistent overall, which can be a huge headache for fantasy owners. Nevertheless, Olynyk's offensive abilities are badly needed given the team's general lack of firepower and star talent, and as a result he remains a reliable option for deep leagues.