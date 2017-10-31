Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Scores season-high 23 points on 12 shots
Olynyk scored 23 points (9-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with six rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Monday's 125-122 overtime loss to the Timberwolves.
Olynyk finished with season highs in scoring and made field goals and matched his season high in made threes and minutes. Olynyk is yet to see 30 minutes in a contest through six matchups, but he has been an integral part of the offensive attack. While his defense is not his strength, Olynyk's ability to stretch the floor with his shooting makes him a decent frontcourt pairing next to Hassan Whiteside (knee), James Johnson, Justice Winslow, and rookie Bam Adebayo. As a result, coach Erik Spoelstra likely feels safe using Olynyk in most of his lineups.
