Olynyk scored 19 points (6-10 FG, 2-6 3PT, 5-8 FT) to go with six rebounds, one assist and one block in 25 minutes during Friday's 103-97 loss to Philadelphia.

On a night when Miami's top three scorers were all reserves, Olynyk led the way with an efficient 19 points from the bench Friday. Thanks to Hassan Whiteside (illness) leaving the game early, he was able to fill the void off of the bench in the later stages of the game. As a result, he was part of Miami's resurgent offense that trailed by as many as 28 points early in the fourth quarter. With Whiteside's status unknown for Saturday against Detroit, Olynyk may be in line for an increase in minutes right away.