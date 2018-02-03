Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Scores team-high 19 points Friday
Olynyk scored 19 points (6-10 FG, 2-6 3PT, 5-8 FT) to go with six rebounds, one assist and one block in 25 minutes during Friday's 103-97 loss to Philadelphia.
On a night when Miami's top three scorers were all reserves, Olynyk led the way with an efficient 19 points from the bench Friday. Thanks to Hassan Whiteside (illness) leaving the game early, he was able to fill the void off of the bench in the later stages of the game. As a result, he was part of Miami's resurgent offense that trailed by as many as 28 points early in the fourth quarter. With Whiteside's status unknown for Saturday against Detroit, Olynyk may be in line for an increase in minutes right away.
More News
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Scores 12 points in Monday's win•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Drains winning free throw in win•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Provides spark off bench versus Nets•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Leads bench with 15 points•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Scores 21 off bench Monday•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Shifting to bench role Sunday•
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.