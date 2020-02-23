Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Scores well as starter
Olynyk started at power forward and finished with 17 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 26 minutes Saturday in the Heat's 124-105 win over the Cavaliers.
Olynyk drew the starting nod over Jae Crowder and was able to take advantage of the assignment, putting up his best scoring total since Jan. 24. The 2013 first-round pick has been far from a model of consistency this season, both in terms of his production and minutes. Expect coach Erik Spoelstra to divvy up the minutes at power forward as matchups dictate, making it somewhat difficult to rely on any of Olynyk, Crowder and Derrick Jones on a game-by-game basis.
