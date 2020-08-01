Olynyk recorded 20 points (8-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 23 minutes during Saturday's 125-105 win over the Nuggets.

Olynyk had one of his best games of the season Saturday, popping for a season-high 20 points in just 23 minutes, taking advantage of a short-handed Nuggets squad. It was the fifth time this season that he's drilled at least four three-pointers. The performance was also the first time Olynyk saw at least 20 minutes since Feb. 22 -- about half a month before the season went on hiatus.