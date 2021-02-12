Olynyk contributed six points (2-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 13 rebounds and two blocks in Miami's 101-94 victory over Houston on Thursday.

While Olynyk didn't score much, he did affect the game by securing a season-high 13 rebounds. Olynyk had scored in double-figures in each of his last four games and taken at least 10 shots in eight straight before Thursday. Miami has a very balanced offense with a plethora of perimeter shooters, so the center will certainly have the occasional off-night scoring. The veteran is averaging 14.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists in games in which he has played at least 30 minutes this season (last five games).

More News