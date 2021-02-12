Olynyk contributed six points (2-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 13 rebounds and two blocks in Miami's 101-94 victory over Houston on Thursday.

While Olynyk didn't score much, he did affect the game by securing a season-high 13 rebounds. Olynyk had scored in double-figures in each of his last four games and taken at least 10 shots in eight straight before Thursday. Miami has a very balanced offense with a plethora of perimeter shooters, so the center will certainly have the occasional off-night scoring. The veteran is averaging 14.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists in games in which he has played at least 30 minutes this season (last five games).