Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Set for bench role again Monday
Olynyk is expected to come off the bench Monday against the Hawks with Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra intimating that he'd stick with a starting frontcourt of James Johnson and Jordan Mickey for the contest, Tom D'Angelo of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Olynyk started at power forward in the Heat's season opener Oct. 18 against the Magic, but after Hassan Whiteside sustained a bone bruise in his left knee during that contest, Spoelstra has since elected to shuffle his frontcourt rotation a bit. While Whiteside sat out Saturday's win over the Pacers, Olynyk shifted to the bench and acted as the top backup at center to Mickey, and nearly doubled up his former Celtics teammate in playing time. Mickey played 14 minutes Saturday, while Olynyk received 27 minutes -- six more than he played in the opener -- and finished with 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt), nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and a blocked shot. With Whiteside sitting again Monday and perhaps at risk of missing additional contests, Olynyk could continue to come off the bench throughout the week, but his fantasy value will actually increase without another high-minute, high-usage frontcourt player in the mix.
