Olynyk (knee) will play Tuesday against the Pistons, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Olynyk was considered questionable due to the knee injury, but it won't force him to miss his first game of the season. Justice Winslow (concussion), Tyler Herro (ankle), Derrick Jones (hip), James Johnson (illness), Dion Waiters (suspension) and KZ Okpala (Achilles) are all ruled out, so the Heat will have plenty of minutes to go around Tuesday.