Olynyk will move to a bench role for Sunday's game against the Bucks.

Olynyk has started the last 18 games for the Heat, but coach Erik Spoelsta has opted to go with a somewhat smaller lineup for matchup purposes against the Bucks on Sunday. That means the Heat are set to start James Johnson at power forward and will bring Olynyk off the bench instead. In 22 games as a reserve this season, Olynyk has seen a noticeably smaller workload, averaging 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists across just 19.9 minutes when he does so. For that reason, Olynyk's numbers could take a hit with the demotion to the second unit.