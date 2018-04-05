Olynyk tallied 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt), eight rebounds and five assists in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 115-86 victory over Atlanta.

Olynyk came off the bench but once again outplayed the starter, Hassan Whiteside. Olynyk continues to show the coaches what he can do despite the recent return of Whiteside and is making a strong claim for more consistent playing time. His ability to stretch the floor works well with the starters and it will be interesting to see where he fits into the rotation moving forward.