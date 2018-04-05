Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Shines off the bench
Olynyk tallied 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt), eight rebounds and five assists in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 115-86 victory over Atlanta.
Olynyk came off the bench but once again outplayed the starter, Hassan Whiteside. Olynyk continues to show the coaches what he can do despite the recent return of Whiteside and is making a strong claim for more consistent playing time. His ability to stretch the floor works well with the starters and it will be interesting to see where he fits into the rotation moving forward.
More News
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Scores 11 points off bench Thursday•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Leads team with 19 points•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Continues impressive play•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Fills the box score in victory•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Paces second unit in scoring Friday•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Double-doubles in comfortable victory•
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...