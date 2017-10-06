Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Shoots poorly, plays good defense Thursday
Olynyk collected seven points (3-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 25 minutes during Thursday's 107-88 loss to the Nets.
Olynyk has had ups and downs this preseason through two games with his new team, posting a combined 16 points (6-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, three steals, two blocks but seven turnovers across 48 total minutes. While his passing and defense are encouraging, he'll have to keep his turnovers down to be effective. His workload is worth monitoring throughout the preseason, as he's capable of playing both power forward and center, so can spend time with or without Hassan Whiteside on the floor. That said, the Heat are relatively deep at power forward, so coach Erik Spoelstra has a variety of options to deploy at the position if Olynyk struggles on any given night.
